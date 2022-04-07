James Richard Townsend, 89, of Laurel passed from this life on April 4, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Laurel on July 23,1932.
Mr. Townsend was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed with Goodwill Publishers in advertisement sales prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sally Warren Townsend; parents B. C. and Lola Hosey Townsend; son Jim Townsend; brothers Cliff Townsend and William Townsend; and sisters Laura Ishee and Rosemary Farragut.
Survivors include his son Kiah Townsend (Kayleen) of Houston, Texas; brother Gus Townsend of the Sharon Community; sister Ruthie Gavin of Laurel; and three grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Brother Ken Johnson will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.