James Samuel Stewart, 83, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Guardian Angels Personal Care Home in Ellisville. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1939, in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother John Cockrell will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Stewart, affectionalty known as “Sam.” was known for his athletic abilities. Sam played and coached many baseball and softball teams in Jones County throughout the years, leading several teams to the state championships and world series. Sam retired from Sanderson Farms as a broiler production manager. Sam loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Shirley Stewart; father JD Stewart; mother Annie Lambert Stewart; and brother LD Stewart.
Survivors include his wife Marie Stewart; daughters Jamie Hughes (James), Shannon Stewart and Beverly Gilder (Stacy); as well as granddaughter Kasey Hughes.
Pallbearers will be Roger Wood, Keith Buckhaults, Chris Clark, Andrew Clark and Lance Stewart.
Honorary pallbearer will be Marvin Montgomery
Special music will be performed by Lauren Stewart.
