James "Derek" Simpson, 42, of Katy, Texas, entered into his heavenly home on Friday July 30, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in Katy.
Derek was born Nov. 21,1978, in Laurel to William "Bill" Simpson and Linda Dobson Simpson of Ellisville. He spent his childhood and early adult years in Ellisville, graduating from South Jones High School, Class of 1997, and later moving his family to Katy.
Derek is survived by his adored soulmate of 25 years Loretta Walker Simpson of Katy; his beloved daughter Hanna Simpson (Travis Zarske, son-in-law to be) of Katy; his mother Linda Simpson of Ellisville; sibling Jody Simpson (Randi) of Ellisville; extended siblings, who he loved as his own, Jeffery Walker (Peggy) of New Martinsville, W.Va., Tracy Holloway (Joel) of Laurel, Michael Walker (Olivia) of Moselle and Daniel Walker of Magee; and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Simpson of Richton; maternal grandparents James Clifton and Pauline Dobson of Ellisville; paternal grandparents William and Ollie Simpson of Ovett; and cousin Jay Altmyer of Laurel.
To know Derek was to love him. Family meant the world to Derek and his friends were part of that family. If he was picking on you, then you knew you have made it into his circle of loved ones. He was genuine and someone you could always count on.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 5, from 3-5 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. with burial to follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville.
Brother Earl Clark will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Evans, Webb Evans, Scott Mitchell, Brad Green, Darren Lankford, Tony Tripicchio, George Stephenson and Shane Welborn.
The Family requests, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Ballard House - 21421 Cinco Park Road, Katy, TX 77450, 281-717-4670 by phone or online at www.TheBallardHouse.org.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
