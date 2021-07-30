James Steven Mauldin

James Steven "Steve" Mauldin, 71, of Laurel died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Laurel. He was born Monday, March 20, 1950, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, from 9-11 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the church. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Shane Singleton and Brother Leon Carmical will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Steve was a longtime member of Parkview Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf at Dixie Golf Club with his son and friends for many years, where he was a member.
He was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Charlene Mauldin.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years Joy Mauldin; daughter Cheltsey Hernandez (Edgar); son Derek Mauldin (Sarah); grandchildren Mia Hernandez and Laureli Mauldin; brother Billy Ray Mauldin (Sandy); sister Connie Gordon (Lee); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Joe Davis, Joe Nicholson, Bill Moore, Dewey Madden, David Leone, Grayson Bartran and Jimmy Smet.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
