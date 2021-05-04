James Steven Tilford, 52, of Laurel died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Laurel. He was born Monday, March 31, 1969 in Madison County.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
James loved being outdoors, spending time in his yard landscaping. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being surrounded by loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mildred Varner and James Varner.
Survivors include his mother Janie Jones; daughter Sharie Mims (Daniel); son Samuel Dobbs; daughter Hanna Tilford; and grandchildren Kayden Mims, Connor Mims and Cooper Mims.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
