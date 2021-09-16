James Stringer

James “Edward” Stringer, 58, of Laurel went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Nov. 8, 1962 in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Raymy Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Edward was one of a kind. He was always the one to bring joy and laughter to every situation. Edward was blessed with a special talent on leaving an imprint on so many people's life. As Heaven gained an angel we lost our brother, our dad, our friend, a husband and PawPaw. You will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Dale Stringer; grandchildren Jacob Alexander Stringer Jr. and MacKenzie Hope Stringer; mother-in-law Stella “Lucy” Graves Moore; and grandparents Royce and Ruby Jones Stringer and Robert and Erma Moss Kitchens.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years Teresa "Terri" Stringer; sons Aaron Stringer and Jacob Stringer (Destiny); daughter Heather Johnson (Raymy); grandchildren Joe Savage (Morgan), Zachary Johnson (Natalie), Ethan, Angelle “PeaPie," Bo, Brooke, Clea, Renleigh and Kayson; great-grandchildren Ella Grace, Lydia Ann and Colton Isaac; mother Dorothy Street (Jeff); stepmother Sue Stringer; brothers Dougie Stringer (Deanna), Mike Stringer (Patricia) and Michael Street; sister Misty Brantley (David); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Stringer, Jeremy Pilney, Shawn Bergin, Alan Stringer, Zachary Johnson, Joe Savage, Michael Street and Cody Fowler.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
