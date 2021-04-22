James Talmadge Jones Jr., 93, of Ellisville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born Saturday, March 24, 1928, in Belzoni. He was lovingly known as J.T., Junior or Papa Jones to his family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, from 1-2 p.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 at the church with burial to follow in Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Jones served as a medic in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. He worked as an auto parts salesman for many years at Graham Supply Company in Laurel and served as a bailiff under Judge Billy Joe Landrum for several years after retirement.
He had a great love for his family. He also had a special place in his heart for animals. During his early years, he had walking horses and quarter horses which he enjoyed showing in many competitions. Woodworking was another hobby he enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents James T. Sr. and Pauline Jones; brother C.B. Jones; sister, Ruby J. McKinzie; and grandson Brett A. Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years June Dale Jones; sons David Jones (Virginia), James Dale "Bubba" Jones; grandchildren Natalie Jones Thurman and Lance Fagan Jones (Adrianne); great-grandchildren Bryce Turner, Blayne Turner, Olivia Jones, Aubrey Jones, Carson Jones, Rase Jones and Lillian Jones; brother Leroy Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Turner, Blayne Turner, Rase Jones, Carson Jones and deacons of Salem Heights Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Salem Heights Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
