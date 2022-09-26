James Thomas Barlow Sr., better known by his friends as Jim, 61 of SoSo, MS went to his Heavenly resting place Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness in SoSo, MS. He was born Sunday, May 21, 1961 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home/ Burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso. Lewis Husband and Joey Miller will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was employed with Jones County Beat 2 Road Dept. for 36 years before his retirement. He is a lifelong resident of Big Creek Community. Jim was a lover of Hot Rods and built his own Hot Rod and everyone he met was a friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas A. and Ellen N. Crews Barlow; and grandparents W.W. Crews and Annie Crews.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 42 years Claudia Husband Barlow; son James Thomas Barlow Jr.; brother Timothy W. Barlow of Raleigh; and sisters Teresa Dinwiddie (Rick) of Big Creek and Mary Foreman (Glen) of Raleigh.
Pallbearers will be Jim Johnson, Larry Dykes, Kevin Thrash, Ricky Hull, George Carr and David Scruggs.
A very special thank you to the staff at South Central Hospice and South Central Cancer Center and dear friend Patricia Jefcoat Ramagos.
