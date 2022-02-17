James Vernon Byrd, 99, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. He was born on Feb. 16, 1923.
A celebration of Vernon’s life will be Friday, Feb. 18, at Lake Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. with the graveside services to follow at 2 p.m. Brother Kenneth Harrison of Dumas will be in charge of the service with the help of Brother Bill Ross and Jimmy Holder. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Vernon was an active member and deacon of Lake Church. He was a graduate of Sandersville High School. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and he was most proud of serving on PT Boat 106. In the 1950s, Vernon moved to Odessa, Texas, with only $15 in his pocket and he started his own drilling company. He later created V & B Drilling Company, which he ran for most of his professional career until his retirement in his late 1970s.
He was preceded in his death by his parents Glennie J. Byrd and Edna Rustin Byrd; wife of more than 30 years Virginia Jones Byrd; brother Glenn Laverne “HotShot” Byrd; and sister Gladys Byrd Henke.
He is survived by his wife of more than 13 years Anne Kelley Byrd; his brother Marvin L. Byrd (Carol); his daughters Misty Byrd Foster (Mac), Laurie Tidwell Daniel and Cyndi Tidwell Waltman (Bart); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Scott Rustin, Ferrell Stroud, Craig Byrd and grandsons Dallas Rustin, Conar Foster and Cole Daniel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
