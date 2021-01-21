James Wadlington White Sr., 83, of Ellisville died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, May 12, 1937, in Star.
Visitation and the funeral were Monday, Jan. 18, at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial was in White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Chris Hodge officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. White was a retired truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving man with a heart of gold who loved his family to no end. He loved to pick and carry on and have a good time. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch so he could watch the cows and his JuJu (his dachshund) play in the yard. He was a man who never met a stranger and loved everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents Buford and Katherine (Katie) White; his twin daughters Sarah Faye White and Sandra Kay White; his twin great-granddaughters Brooklyn Barnhart and Trinity Barnhart; four brothers, Lonnie B. White, J.B. White, Albert Lee White and Benton B. "Mutt" White; three sisters Mamie Rogers, Viola Shows and Lucy M. Little; and niece Tracey White.
Survivors include his wife Barbara P. White of Ellisville; five daughters, Tammy Barnhart (David) and Rhonda Barnhart (Roger), all of Ellisville, Tina White Lampkin of Jonesboro, Ark., Melissa Adams (Gary) of Coffeyville, Kan., and Leanne Pitts Lawson of Laurel; two sons, Phillip White and James W. White, Jr. (Alison), all of Ellisville; and sister Carlene Lewis of Harrisville. Mr. White had 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Dustin Lampkin, Terry Barnhart, Jason Barnhart, Aaron Barnhart, Anthony Turcotte and Lavon Manning.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.