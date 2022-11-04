James Walter Sanderson, born December 21, 1936, passed at South Central Medical Center on the November 2, 2022.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a member of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi, and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T. R. Sanderson Sr. and Elizabeth Sanderson; and his brothers, T. R. Sanderson Jr. and Al Sanderson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Sanderson and two sons, James M. Sanderson (Lisa) and Jimmy Ray Sanderson (Stephanie); two granddaughters, Terra Sanderson and Jessica Andrews (Matt); great grandchildren, Kate Allen (Stone), Makenzie Moore, Allison Andrews, and Rowan Andrews; and great great grandchild, Grayson Allen. He is also survived by his siblings, Lindsey Ray Sanderson, Mae Newcomb (Don), Evelyn Stringer, Robert Earl Sanderson (Betty), and David Wayne Sanderson (Lola).
Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Randy Clark and Brother Bill Blair will officiate.
Pallbearers will be deacons of Trinity Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Joe Smith and Eric Clark.
