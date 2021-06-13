James Warren “Bo” Allen passed away on June 10, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be Monday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Wansley Road. Brother Steve Jackson will officiate.
Bo was born May 24, 1934, to George Ellis and Minnie Burger Allen. He was a graduate of Laurel High School, where he exceled in sports, especially baseball. He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals organization playing a year and a half before injuries ended that profession. He later discovered a love for golf and enjoyed playing the game for many years. He served in the United States Army in Frankfurt, Germany. He was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service where he retired in 1994 after 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister “Pete” Herrington; brother-in-law Vance Herrington; sister-in-law Jo Riles; brother-in-law Harvey Riles; nephew Andy Riles; brother-in-law Jimmy Cooper; sister-in-law Flo Cooper; and niece Paula Cooper Thomas.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Janet Allen; daughter Shannon Allen (Robby Mayfield); son Jeff Allen (Beth); two grandchildren, Alex Petersen and Trace Allen; sister-in-law Dorothy Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Christian Food Mission or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Members of West Laurel Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.
