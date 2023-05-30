James Warren Wilkerson, 79, of Laurel went home to be with his savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Covington County Hospital in Collins after a seven-year battle with Parkinson’s. He was born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Oklahoma City to John and Caroline Wilkerson. James earned his high school diploma from Hattiesburg High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The University of Southern Mississippi. James was a partner at Horne, LLC until his retirement in 2017.
James met his wife of 60 years Margaret, the two were married in 1963 and they had two sons, Ken in 1964 and Steve in 1970. James served as a member of Highland Baptist Church since 1975. He served over the years as a deacon, in the children’s department and on several committees. James deeply loved his Lord and reminded his grandchildren often to put Jesus first in all that they did. James enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, taking trips to see the fall foliage of Gatlinburg, and racing on the slick track in Destin, Fla.
James was preceded in death by his son Ken Wilkerson; parents John and Caroline Wilkerson; and sister-in-law Peggy Wilkerson.
James is survived by his wife Margaret Wilkerson; brother Fred Wilkerson; son Steve (Cindy) Wilkerson; daughter-in-law Wendy Wilkerson; grandchildren Lan McNair and Sam (Emily) Wilkerson; special grandchildren Jonathan Hosey and Amy (Justin) Fontenot; great-grandchildren Coen Fontenot, Adeline Fontenot and a soon-to-be-born great-grandchild; other extended family; and many friends.
Visitation and service will be Thursday, June 1, at Highland Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at noon and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Ellisville Cemetery. Officiating will be Eric Estes and Tim Hubbard.
Pallbearers will be Joe Bigler, James Blankenship, Chuck Bridges, Guy Ellzey, Don Husbands, Don McDonald, Patrick Scoggin and Blain Thatch.
Flowers may be sent to Highland Baptist Church or donations may be made to Gideons International or Highland Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
