James William Finger of Soso passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on Dec. 11, 1939, in Ludlow, where he lived for much of his adult life.
After graduation from Raymond High School, he attended Hinds Junior College. He was an Army veteran, serving his military career in Germany and France. Upon his return home, he worked for Vickers in Jackson as a machinist, and then for NASA, where he contributed to projects for the lunar landing craft.
After his retirement, he relocated to the Soso Community to be near family.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary Farmer of Summerland and Anne C. Graves of Bowling Green, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
