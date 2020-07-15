James William “Jimmy” Pearson went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Jimmy was born April 4, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas, to James Howard and Mae Cotham Pearson. He came with his parents to Laurel in 1972 and lived most of his adult life in Ellisville.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Flossie Harrison Pearson; parents James Howard and Mae Cotham Pearson; one uncle, Harold Pearson; and one aunt, Faye Pearson.
He is survived by three half-sisters, who live out of state; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service and interment will be Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Myrick Cemetery.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangement. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.