James William Perry, 81, of Laurel passed away on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.
James is survived by his sons William Timothy Perry and his wife Mary of Charlotte, N.C., and James Terrance Perry of Hattiesburg; his siblings Aba Rita Reddoch, Ida Faye Miller, Mary Margret Hardy and Michael Jones Perry; and his granddaughter Tess Perry.
James was preceded in death by his wife Oma Jean Perry; father “Jack” Lester Talmadge Perry; his mother Jewell Orlean Jones; and older brother “Sonny.”
James and Jean were married for 59 years and were separated by Jean’s death in 2017. James retired from owning and operating his own business, Perry Paint and Drywall, which he operated for more than 50years in Mississippi and Texas. He was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. James possessed great culinary talents and tended a garden wherever he lived and used what he grew to make legendary meals for his friends and family.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home (3100 Audubon Drive, Laurel MS, 39440). Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Memory Chapel, and a graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park (6000 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS 39209).
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.