James Wray Bush, born April 21, 1935, in Magee, passed from this life on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital at the age of 87.
He graduated from George S Gardiner High School in 1952 and from Mississippi State University in 1956, where he received a Bachelor of Business and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He met the love of his life while in college and married Shirley Lee Pickett on August 19, 1956. They were married for 66 wonderful years!!
He was preceded in death by his parents A.A. and Lillian Bush; and his brothers Arnold A. Bush and Harry H. Bush.
In addition to his loving wife Shirley, James Wray is survived by his son Mike (Cynthia) of Laurel; daughter Leann Pearson (Kyle) of Fairview, Texas; his sister-in-law Nancy Guice; five grandchildren, Kathryn Davis (Matthew), Jennifer Bush, Lauren Haynes (Alex), Taylor Pearson and Harrison Pearson (Shannon); and his four great-grandchildren Thomas Wray Davis, Joshua Davis, Hendrix Haynes and Hattie Haynes.
James Wray was only 26 years old when he took over Bush Construction Company with his brother Harry and cousin Latrelle after the passing of his father. Under their leadership, they saw it grow into one of the largest construction companies in Mississippi. He became a pillar in the construction world, serving on the board of the American Road Builders Association as their senior vice president and was the president director of the Mississippi Road Builders. His success in business led to his involvement and operation of many other successful ventures and board appointments such as Community Bank, to which he proudly sat as a director for many years. He loved his country and was proud to serve in the National Guard Reserve.
James Wray truly had a big heart for his community, where he served on numerous boards including the Laurel Country Club and Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. He was an active member of First Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he would often be found in the kitchen cooking for the masses any one of his amazing dishes including his famous gumbo.
He and Shirley had many wonderful trips all over the world, oftentimes in their motorhome making lasting memories with friends and family. However, one of their favorite destinations was their beautiful beach home in Perdido Key, Fla., for their 4th of July Bush Family Reunions. The reunions truly brought James Wray the greatest joy to have all the family together for food, fellowship and, of course, fishing on his boat the Big Daddy.
“Big Daddy,” as he was known to many, loved celebrations and being able to entertain more than anything. His optimism and joy was contagious to everyone he met. He loved life, his family, God and his church. He valued hard work and still found pleasure in going to the office every day. His bright light and smile was memorable to everyone he met. The family wishes for everyone to show their love and celebrate him by wearing bright colors.
Services will be Saturday, March 25, at First Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a funeral service will be at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Bush, David Bush, Stephen Bush, Matthew Davis, David Dodd, Kris Holifield, Harrison Pearson and Taylor Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Shirley P. and James Wray Bush Pancreatic Cancer Research & Education Fund at Ochsner’s Department of Philanthropy, 1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121, The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art or any other charity or organization of your choice.
