Jamie Harold Yates, 30, of Petal died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at his residence in Petal. He was born Tuesday, Dec.19, 1989, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5-8 p.m. Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with the burial to follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Yates enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on his Mustang car.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold W. and Glenda Yates; and grandfather James V. Herrington.
Survivors include his parents Terry and Vicky Yates; brother Terry "T.J." (Debbie) Yates Jr.; daughter Kaylee Yates; fiancée Amy Gann; four nephews and two nieces; grandmothers Mary Louise Pitts Lowe and Martha Ann Herrington; three aunts, Teresa (Buddy) Davis, Angelia (Tom) Mitchell and Jessica (T.J.) Mullins; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Roman Davis, Daniel Davis, Sarah Davis, JoJo Kent, Samuel Mitchell and Justin Davis.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
