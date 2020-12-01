Jamie Phillips Roddey, 71, of Laurel died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, Aug. 12, 1949 in Soso.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ellisville Funeral Home in. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Macon Phillips, Brother Joey Smith and Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a professional legal secretary and retired in 2018 after 50 years of service to the legal profession. She was a lifetime member of The National Association of Legal Secretaries, longtime member of Mississippi Legal Professional Association, Pine Belt Legal Professionals, Tallahala Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution, and Linda Chapter No. 312 Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her father James Phillips and mother Mayzelle Phillips.
Survivors include daughters Renee Roddey and Sheila (Doug) Van Fleet; sisters Sandra Hatton and Sallie (Jimmy) Rustin; brother Max (Suzi) Phillips; grandsons James Van Fleet and Jesse Van Fleet; nephews Macon (Casee) Phillips and Joseph (Jessica) McCollum; and niece Kendra (Richie) Dearman (Niece).
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Garrett Phillips, Carter Phillips, Cade Locklear, Chad Locklear, Zach Dearman, Logan Dearman, Mason Williamson and Dillon Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Flowers and Jagger McCollum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Steele Baptist Church Building Fund, 8977 Highway 21, Forest, MS 39074.
