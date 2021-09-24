Jane Beason Dees of Laurel died peacefully on Sept. 17, 2021 after a long battle with heart disease. She was born in Meridian on May 3, 1949, and had resided in Laurel for the past 67 years.
Jane graduated from R.H. Watkins High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She married George Dees and was blessed with three children. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jane worked as a teaching assistant in the Laurel Public School system. Jane will most be remembered for her generosity, sense of fun and her loyalty to her family and friends. She had a big heart, quick wit and left an indelible impression on all who had the good fortune to know her.
She will be deeply missed.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Mose and Nell Beason; her husband George Norris Dees; and her son George Robert Dees.
She is survived by her son Greg Dees; her daughter Jennifer Davis; her grandsons Cole and Cameron Johnston; and her sisters Jo Carol Massey and Dianne Beason.
Jane’s final arrangements will be made through Memory Chapel in Laurel.
A graveside service is planned for family and friends on Monday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Lake Park Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
