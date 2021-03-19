The family has sent a revision. I am not sure what was changed. Sorry
Jane Claire Grady Valentine was born on Nov 27th, 1953 and called home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 18th, 2021. She was born in Natchez, MS to Edward Joseph and Anne Frank Grady. After high school, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi studying Speech and Language Pathology.
After graduating college, she began her career at the Laurel School District. She continued her career there with over 25 years of service. She changed many lives; she loved her students and was driven by her selfless passion to help. Jane received national recognition for her exceptional teaching abilities.
She married Walter Neil Valentine and they had 2 sons, Matthew and Christopher. Jane took the most pride in her boys, her teaching, and her puppy Gracie. She was excited to find out that she would be a grandmother. She was a member of the First Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel and loved the Lord. She was a kind soul and was loved by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anne Frank and Edward Joseph Grady.
She was survived by her two sons, Matthew Valentine and wife Amy, and Christopher Valentine; her brother, Joseph Grady and wife Barbara; many first cousins (who were more like brothers and sisters), Dennis Pittman and wife Audrey “Audrey Fay”, Cornelia Skelly “Neelie”, Charlotte Kelley “Char” and husband Jim, Elizabeth Jenkins “Liz” and husband Larry, Johnny McAlpin and wife Linda, Mack McAlpin and wife Cindy, Malcom McAlpin and wife Johanna, and Jason McAlpin and wife Rosie
Services will be held at Memory Chapel on Sunday March 21st 2021. Visitation will be from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Chapel service will be held at 3:30p.m. A graveside service will follow, held at Shelby Cemetery in Stringer MS.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.