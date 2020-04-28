Jane Eloise Eddins Henson, 89, of Louin died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Jasper County Nursing Home in Bay Springs. She was born Thursday, Oct. 30, 1930 in Jasper County.
A graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, at 1 p.m. at Bay Springs City Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother James Sprayberry will officiate and music will be by Randy Corley. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Jane was a graduate of Bay Springs High School and Jones County Junior College. After graduating, she worked as bookkeeper for the county superintendent of education for 20 ½ years. She then became the payroll clerk and Bookkeeper for her brother, Sammy Eddins, who owned Jitney Jungle in Bay Springs. Jane enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, and helping her parents, relatives, and friends. Jane had a loving and giving heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Lewis D. Henson Jr.; father W.O Eddins; mother Callie Eddins; brothers Sammy Brown Eddins and Rufus Obie Eddins; sisters Mary Ruth Stubbs and Frances Jean Anderson; niece Patricia Powell; great-nephew Charles Deason Coghlan; and brother-in-law Robert Kendall Henson.
Survivors include her sister Jo Nell Stringer; nieces Sandra (Larry) Brown, Carolyn (Robert) Musgrove, Jennifer (Don) Lasseter and Susan (Leslie) Dunn; nephews Johnny (Joan) Stringer, M B (Rita) Stringer Jr., Jimmy Stubbs and Rufus O. (Sandy) Eddins; and sisters-in-law Muriel (Rick) Spicer, Gail Henson and Carolyn Pryor.
Jane’s family thanks the staff at Jasper General Hospital for their compassionate, professional care that she received while a resident for four years. A special thank you to Becky Ulmer and her staff, Pam Fail, Laura Graves, Liz McMullan and Amanda King, and to her doctors Clawson and De Loach. Her family appreciates the love and support given to her.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
