Janell Musgrove Holifield of Taylorsville received her promotion into heaven on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, March 15. Funeral services will follow at 11 and burial will be in Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
Mrs.Holifield was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. She loved every aspect of her church and enjoyed the fellowship with her dear friends in the Lydia Sunday School class as well as making sweet tea for every occasion possible! She also enjoyed gardening and entertaining friends and family.
She had amazing strength. She survived a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 and, although she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago, she managed to handle it with grace and style until her last breath.
She was one of 11 children of a pioneer family in Jones County. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilmer Holifield; parents Alonzo Musgrove and Elma Knight Musgrove; five brothers, Joe, Morris and Kellon Musgrove of Laurel, Orvel Musgrove of Starkville and Bobby Musgrove of Georgetown, Ill.; four sisters, Josephine Musgrove of Soso, Hilanese Galey and Vernice Gilroy, both of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jennie Musgrove Pace of Laurel.
She is survived by her two children, Warren Holifield of Soso and Jan Larsen and son-in-law Brent Larsen of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Amber Holifield of Collins; one sister, Carolyn Johnson of Soso; two sisters-in-law, Ada Musgrove of Soso and Maxine Musgrove of Georgetown, Ill.; brothers- and sisters-in-law Bob and Flora Holifield of Hattiesburg, Bob and Rose Garst of Birmingham, Ala., and Rick and Wylene Holifield of Magee; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family expresses special thanks to the wonderful staff at Covington Ridge Retirement Home and Magnolia Place Memory Care for their unconditional love and support throughout her last years. Additionally, special thanks to her church family and friends for all of the visits and calls, to Gracie Smith and Virginia Johnson for their love and support and especially Bob and Flora Holifield for helping guide us through challenging decisions every step of the way.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Boykin, Mike Bryant, Dan Wagner, Carrol Johnson, Ted Musgrove and Larry Blakeney.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.