On the morning of May 3, 2020, our mom went on to be with her Lord. In her last days on this earth, she was being cared for by her daughters Cindy and Lolly, and son-in-law Greg Read.
Mom slipped away very peacefully in her sleep as she was ready to meet Jesus.
Janet Cordero was born on May 31, 1942, in Miami, Fla., to Talmadge and Lucy Hall.
Janet is survived by her six children, Cindy (Greg) Read, Greg (Debbie) Cordero, Jeannie (Ron) Strohmeyer, Lolly Cordero, Ginger (Wesley) Twiggs and Jon Cordero; as well as 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Janet was married to Edwin Cordero for 53 years before his passing in 2018. She served as a pastor’s wife, sectional Missionette rep, daycare director, mother, and friend to many. Janet lived most of her life in South Florida then moved to Laurel with her husband and daughter Lolly in 2016. She was dedicated to her husband and children. She will always be remembered and loved by her children. Janet now is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Mom, we love you and will miss you. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be for immediate family members only.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
