Janice Elise Williamson, 65, of Ellisville died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, July 17, 1954 in Collins.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Walters Cemetery and burial will follow in Walters Cemetery.
Smokey the cat, country buffets, The Voice, Little Debbie Cakes, The Bachelor, Pitbull, truck stops, and Percy Sledge ... these were her favorites. Always sweetly quiet and shy, Janice’s special gift was making people laugh with her stories and texts, which were at times just a little on the naughty side. She had a generous and giving spirit, and she will forever be missed.
Preceding her in death were her parents John Wilmer and Maudie Smith Williamson of Ellisville, her oldest sister, Betty Jean Cook Rowell and husband John Rowell of Seminary.
Janice is survived by her sister Barbara Cook Sanford and the late Sidney Sanford of Picayune; sister Sandra Williamson Scruggs and husband Mitchell of Ellisville; nephews Roger Sanford and wife Sylvia of The Woodlands, Texas, and Johnny Rowell and wife Debbie of Ellisville; niece Beverly Sanford Patterson and her late husband Anthony Patterson of Pensacola, Fla.; and nephews Ronnie Sanford and wife Tessa of Picayune and Randy Sanford and wife Lisa of Waveland.
Janice is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great nieces, cousins and special friends. She passed away on what would have been her parents’ 70th wedding anniversary. She was a member of Lowery Creek Baptist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
