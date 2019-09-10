Janice Everett Nicholson, 82, born July 22, 1937, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.
Mrs. Nicholson was employed as an office assistant with Holt and Stevens until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Norman Everett and Gertrude Owen Everett; husband Haskel David Nicholson; and brother Edward Everett.
Survivors include her sister Patricia Bihn (Ken) of Anchorage, Alaska; niece Holly Hemme (Don) of Anchorage; brother-in-law Curtis Ferrell Nicholson (Linda) Sevierville, Tenn.; sisters-in-law Sheila Sullivan of Ellisville and Opal Landrum (Raymond) of Ovett; a number of cousins, nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Rossie McCormick and Peggy Williams.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 12. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 3. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens. Rev. Eric Estes will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Steve Riley, Cody Laird, Redd Butler, Matt Saucier, Ethan Saucier and Lee Sullivan.
