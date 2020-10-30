Janice Faye Easterling Mitchell, born March 15, 1947 in Jones County, passed to her heavenly home on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 73.
Services will be Sunday at Lake Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Brother Jimmy Holder and Brother Randy Cook will officiate. Interment will be at the Church cemetery.
Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Lake Congregational Methodist Church and worked at Baptist Bible and Book House in the music department for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Edith Easterling; brother Buddy Easterling; and sisters Jeraldine Pryor and Sherry Davis.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years Robert Mitchell; children Steven (Rhonda) Mitchell, Tammy (Eddie) Windham and Ronnie (Amanda) Mitchell. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kayla (Randy) McDonald, Andrew Mitchell, Jonathan Mitchell, Katie Windham, Collin Windham, Caytee (Hayden) Johnston and Ethan Walters; four great-grandchildren; brother Jim (Barbara) Easterling; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Mitchell, Andrew Mitchell, Curtis Robinson, Benji Easterling, Chuck Davis and Marty Cheeks.
In lieu of flowers, make memorials to the Lake Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2645 US 84, Laurel, MS 39443.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
