Janice “Jan” Kay Warner Ross, 75, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Minister Les Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. The visitation will be prior the service on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Jan was born Oct. 27, 1943, in West Palm Beach Fla., where her father was stationed during World War II. She moved with her family to Texas and then to Laurel when she was young. She completed high school in Laurel and then enrolled in Ole Miss. It was there she met her husband Lynn and they were married in snow-covered Oxford on Dec. 27, 1963.
In 1964 the couple moved to Jackson and she completed training for a Histology Technologist. Over her medical career she worked at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, VA Medical Center, and Dermapathology Associates. In 1975 she and her husband created Janlynn Crafts Co. and produced decorative painted wood products sold at the Canton Flea Market for 44 consecutive years. She taught craft classes for children in summers. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elder Stephen Warner and Pairlee Monroe Long Warner.
She is survived by her husband Stanford Lynn Ross of Jackson; son David Stanford Ross II (Stacy) and grandson Zack Ross of Brandon; brother Rick Warner (Tricia) of Spring, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family expresses appreciation to Dr. Tammy Young, and the dedicated staff at Jackson Oncology Clinic, Baptist Medical Center, Hospice Ministries, and Station 17 of the Jackson Fire Department. Special thanks also to her wonderful friend and caregiver Debbie Lee, and advisers Jona Keeton and Delores Barlow.
The family requests memorials in Jan’s memory be made to Ronald McDonald House of Mississippi (2524 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216), where she and her family volunteered during the initial fundraising and building, or Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland MS 39157.
For further information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.