Our sweet Jan ascended into the presence of God on Saturday night, Sept. 18, 2022, after a briefbut difficult battle with COVID.
Janice Kay Royals was born to her very loving and Godly parents Harold and Pauline Runnels Royals inLaurel on May 22, 1957. Jan obtained undergraduate and graduate degrees in business andcomputer management from USM and worked briefly at the Mississippi Department of EnvironmentalQuality in the mid-1980s. She was also a talented artist.
Jan was afflicted all her life with cerebral palsy and diabetes, but these ailments and the resultingmuscular malformations were no obstacles for her independence in her earlier years, as she was able topaint beautiful pictures, type on the computer, exercise daily and perform many routine duties usingonly her feet. Despite her conditions, she always maintained a smile on her face and a warm “hello” toall. She was a positive and Godly inspiration to all who knew her. She inspired us to put things inperspective, that many of our problems are not really problems and we should be grateful for the giftswe have been given. She inspired strength, as she fought health battles and endured physical pain thatwould have crushed many of us. She inspired love and grace, as she never had an unkind word toward anyone.
Later in life, after her parents passed away and as her ailments took their inevitable toll, it becamenecessary for her to have continuous care. She was blessed to have several ladies in her life who caredfor her and grew to love her very much. Shanna McDowell, Shelia Harper, Ella Mae Blount, LenoraLuckett and Minnie Tennessee provided the best level of care, often going above and beyond the call ofduty to be there when she needed them. They became part of her family as they remained faithfully byher side for many years.
Jan’s best friend wrote the following words in her memory: “Jan was an ever present light in a darkworld. She didn’t have to speak to communicate volumes. She didn’t have to run to show how weshould take care of our bodies. Her example of grace and joy in the midst of constant hardship I cannever match and she is always my example when I get down. She didn’t even have to be present toalways be there, and she still is, forever in my heart.”
Jan was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents.
She is survived by her brother Barry Royals(Leslie); Susan Brown Royals; niece Lauren Compton ( Seth); and three nephews, Danny, Patrick andPreston Royals.
Visitation will be at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
