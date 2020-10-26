Janie Kay Delk, 73, of Laurel died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 peacefully at her home in Laurel. She was born Sunday, Dec. 15, 1946 in Mendenhall.
Visitation was Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Ken Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Janie loved working outdoors in her flower beds and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved fishing in her pond with her companion Rebel and keeping her husband Garner happy.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandi Delk; mother Audrey Prestwood; father Dovie Prestwood; and brother Billy Prestwood.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years Garner Lee Delk; son Todd Delk; grandchildren Dalton Delk (Sam Delk) and Piper Delk; great-grandchildren Lexi Delk and Ellie Delk; and sister Peggy Bryan (Jack).
Pallbearers will be Barry Lewis, De Lewis, Cabe Prestwood, Jeff Clark, Todd Graves, Tyler Fall, Sam Shoemake and Steve Prestwood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Adkins and Morgan Prestwood.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
