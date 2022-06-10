Jason Allen Maxey, 42, left us for where the skyline meets the ocean and into the arms of love, comfort and peace of our heavenly Father. To a place of no pain, no sorrow and no tears. He died at his home in Louisiana on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Jason had a great love for his family, friends, fishing and the ocean, so we will gather at Broussard Beach in Cameron, La., at 1 p.m. today (Saturday) to spread his ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. All who loved him are invited to attend. There will be a gathering for his Mississippi friends and family who are unable to attend at a later date.
Born July 10, 1979, Jason graduated from West Jones High School and worked all over the United States in the iron industry. He was a friend to all who met him. His huge smile and big hugs will be missed beyond expression.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne Welch and Tina Maxey Williams; paternal grandparents William and Dovie Welch; and maternal grandparents Barry and Alice Maxey.
He is survived by his daughter Brenna Lynn Maxey; stepfather Ted Williams; sisters Dwan Welch McLeod (Aaron) and Vanessa Cochran (Adam); brothers Josh Maxey, David Welch (Marla) and Joe Welch (Bonnie); nephews Brennon Welch (Nikki), Kendall Welch, Hunter Welch, Justice Welch and Jared Knotts; nieces Sydney Knotts, Ali Williams (Chameron Jones), Jade Corley (Torrye), Jordan Corley, Morgan Welch and Hailey DeCuir; great-nieces McKinley Welch, Kassidy Welch and Addison Smith; great-nephews Ace Jones, Silas Welch and Ryan Smith; and special friend Melissa Skipper.
Until we see you again …
