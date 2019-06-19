Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Jason Carney, 43, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on June 19, 2019 at his residence. Brother Henry Freeman will officiate. Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Carney was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for more than 10 years and a member of the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Joyce Carney and brother, Phillip Carney.
He is survived by his son Sean Carney of Ellisville; brother Kenny Carney of Quitman; sister Kathy Holifield; mother of son Dae Carney; and close friends Joseph and Karen Thompson.
