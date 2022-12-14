Jason Ulmer, born July 19, 1963, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ras and Ethelyn Ulmer; and William Benjamin and Lessie James.
Left to mourn his passing are his parents Kenneth and Shirley Ulmer of Laurel; son Tyler Ulmer (Jade) of Hattiesburg; brothers Kevin Ulmer (Beth) of Greenville, S.C., and Shawn Ulmer (Cheryl) of Ocean Springs; sister Shelly Tatum (Bobby) of Hattiesburg; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
To know Jason was to love him. He had a heart “as big as Texas.” He loved everyone, especially the elderly, and would do anything to help them.
Services will be at First Baptist Church of Sharon on Friday, Dec. 16, with visitation beginning at noon and the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Preachers Matt Olson, Aaron Parker and Nick Ulmer will officiate. Music will be provided by Penny Walters.
Pallbearers will be Derek Ulmer, John Brewer, Stephen Gainey, Logan McBride, Greg James and Doug Parden. Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
