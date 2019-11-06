Jasper Lewis Rayborn, 72, of Laurel passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Mr. Rayborn was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Teamsters Union Local 891. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He loved playing with his great granddaughter Avary and his little buddy, Bear. He cherished his family and always took care of them.
He was preceded in death by his father Willie James Rayborn; grandparents Jasper and Ida Rayborn and Rev. LL and Sevilla Ritchey; sister Marilyn Ann Rayborn; and grandchild Chance Ramagos.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Rayborn; mother Ruth Rayborn; daughter Victoria Ramagos (Thomas); brothers Jerry Rayborn (Jennifer), Terry Rayborn (Elizabeth), Harvey Rayborn (Alie) and Paul Rayborn; sister Virginia Luter (Keble); grandchildren Kandis Ruple (Zachery), Hunter Kitchens (Savanna Brown), Trent Ramagos (Heather) and Alicia Lindsey (Justin); great-granddaughter Avary Ruple; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at Memory Chapel from 5-8 p.m., with a service to follow on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Wally Helfinstine and Brother Arlie Rowley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Kitchens, Matt Rayborn, Brent Rayborn, Jeremy Rayborn, Jonathan Rayborn, Donnie Hicks, Danny Hicks and Ed Ritchey. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Rayborn and Thomas Ramagos.
