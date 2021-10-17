Java Lynn Wedgeworth

Java Lynn “Pug” Wedgeworth of Big Creek passed from this life on her birthday on Oct. 14, 2021 after an extended illness at the age of 80. She was born on Oct. 14, 1941, in Jones County.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Arthur Ray Wedgeworth; her parents Clayton and Alice Herndon; her brothers Edward “Bobby” Herndon and Clayton “Pete” Herndon; and her sisters Betty Campbell and Dot Steer.
Survivors include her daughter Tracy Carter and her husband Darrell; her son Greg Wedgeworth and his wife Mabel; her granddaughter Kari Stewart and her husband Brett; special great-grandson Caleb Ray Stewart; her best friend Judy Helms and her husband Albert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her caring nature and her willingness to always take care of those in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wheeler, Redd Butler, Dakota Butler, Rubin Wedgeworth, Jonathan Pittman and Michael Brewer. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Carter and Brett Stewart. The family expresses its sincere gratitude for the care of their mother and grandmother to Deaconess Home Health. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 18, from 5-8 p.m. and also on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Audubon Drive in Laurel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel with Brother Harold Floyd and Brother Howard Parker officiating. The burial will follow to Big Creek Cemetery in Soso. Memory Chapel will be in charge of the arrangements.
