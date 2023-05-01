Jay Alan McCreery
July 29, 1963- April 27, 2023
After the miraculous recovery from COVID-19 in 2020, Jay McCreery passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on April 27, 2023.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Crossgate Bible Church (1092 Highway 28, Soso) with a memorial service immediately following. Pastor Kevin Williamson will officiate.
Jay, a Kendallville, Ind. native, also called Dorchester, Wis., Chillicothe, Mo., Caldwell, Ohio, Sedalia, Mo., Denver, Colo., and Mobile, Ala. home before moving to Ellisville to marry Teresa McCreery, his loving wife of almost 10 years.
The 59-year-old served in the United States Army, earning a certification in material storage handling and three Army achievement medals. He earned college credits at both Trenton Junior College and Jones College. However, his specialty was working on cars and in the automotive industry as a parts specialist, assistant parts director/service manager and wholesale retail sales for various Ford dealerships in Hattiesburg and Laurel, and in Dorchester and Abbotsford, Wis., as well as in Mobile. For the last three and half years, Jay was the zone manager for Fred Jones Enterprises, a division of Ford Motor Company.
At Shenandoah High School, Jay was an outstanding defensive football player and high school wrestler. Once his playing career was over, he volunteered as coach for youth wrestling programs in Wisconsin and Mobile. More recently, Jay loved playing the drums for Crossgate Bible Church in Soso and bracket racing with his son Alex. Additionally, Jay enjoyed photography and traveling with his wife. His desire was to be a good father and loving husband, which he also accomplished. Boldly, Jay served the Lord Jesus Christ with passion and preached the Good News to whoever would listen, even to his last breath.
Jay McCreery is survived by his wife Teresa McCreery; bonus daughter Kristen Martin (fiancé’ Lane Boone) of Pearl; Jay’s son Alex (Krista) and bonus granddaughters Kayleigh and Keira of Mobile; daughters Heidi Smith (Josh) and granddaughter Ava of Kansas City, Mo., and Jessica McCreery (Allan) and grandchildren Kyla, Seleste, Phillip and Wesley of Mobile; sisters Julene Evans (Pete) of London, England, and Jennifer McCreery of Mobile; nephew Bryce Runke of Franklin, Tenn.; and his mother Judith McCreery of Mobile. His father Jon Michael McCreery preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to a choice of two of Jay’s favorite ministries: the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Teen/Youth Group ministry at Crossgate Bible Church.
The family thanks the emergency services, medical personnel and EMT/Paramedic teams at South Central Regional Medical Center and Forrest General Hospital for their professionalism and taking extra measures to care for Jay and family during this difficult time. Also, the various support and services from Ellisville Funeral Home and Teresa’s Jones College “family” are greatly appreciated.
