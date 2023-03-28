Jean Covington Jackson Bulloch died on March 24, 2023 at the age of 93 after a full and blessed life.
Born on June 12, 1929, in McComb to Augusta Aston Covington and George Ellis Covington, Jean was the second of two children and sister to William Aston Covington. She was raised in Magnolia, MS.
Jean graduated high school at Sullins College in Bristol, Va. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor if music focusing on piano from Tulane University—Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. Jean pledged Phi Mu in college and was active in her sorority for life.
After beginning her career with the USO in Memphis, she met and married and began her family. She taught piano in McComb and Jackson and was a member and played the organ for 29 years at All Saints Episcopal Church in Jackson. She was a member of the Spirit of 76 chapter of the DAR. Jean enjoyed traveling abroad and spending time at her beach house in Fort Morgan, Ala. She especially loved being around family and friends anytime and anywhere.
From her recognition of a Lifetime PTA membership in service to the Jackson School District to numerous piano students to all the Friday night red beans and rice servings to service in her last years as treasurer and Altar Guild member of the Orchard Episcopal Church group, Jean lived a life of service and love toward all. She was a wonderful mother, aunt, godmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and “last Mom I have” for so many.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother; husbands Donald Bertrand Jackson and MacGregor Bulloch Jr.; and great-grandson Gunnar Everett Bronson.
Jean is survived in the Jackson family by children Donald Bertrand Jackson Jr. (Diane McCarty), Nancy Jackson LeBlanc (Harvey Paul) and George Covington Jackson (Rebecca Jordan); grandchildren Donald Bertrand Jackson III (Parker Black), Christopher George Jackson, Zachary Louis LeBlanc (Sarah Gates), Amanda LeBlanc Roll (Nicholas Lee), Jason Michael Bronson (Erin Pearson) and Jean Jackson Bolden (Charles David); and great-grandchild Elizabeth Jean Roll. She is also survived in the Bulloch family by children Jane Bulloch Duncan (Frederick Stephen), MacGregor Bulloch III (Lynne Bowman), David Donald Bulloch (Janette Mire) and Martha Bulloch Greschner (Frederick Thomas Jr.); grandchildren Adrienne Leigh Duncan, Richard Shannon Duncan (Molly Plummer), Forrest Stephen Duncan, Kellye Bulloch Ritter (Justin), Claire Bulloch Maia (Richard), Emily Suzanne Bulloch, MacGregor Bulloch IV (Lindsey Gunter), Daniel David Bulloch, Margaret Mary Greschner, Frederick Thomas Greschner III and Jackson Eagan Greschner; and great-grandchildren Mary Jane Duncan, Elizabeth Anne Duncan, Peter Michael Ritter, Cecelia Claire Ritter, Charles MacMillan Ritter and Richard Frederick DeCastilho Maia.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 3:30 p.m. at St. Columb's Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Interment will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either St Columb's Episcopal Church or to the Honduras Medical Mission. Either can be mailed to 550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
