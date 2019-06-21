Jean Ferguson, 75, of Hattiesburg died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be today (Saturday) from 5-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by her loving husband Elexander Ferguson and her son Steven Guy Ferguson.
She is survived by one daughter, Gwen Ferguson Broome; four grandchildren, Hope Ferguson (Colton) Pittman, Britni Ferguson (Shane) Smith, Drake (Kaitlyn) Broome and Tyler Ferguson; great-grandson Gideon Smith; one great-grandbaby due in December; one sister, Dorothy Dearman; and many extended family and friends who loved her dearly.
