A lifetime resident of Laurel, Jean Lynnette Dees Walker, 97, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center on November 23, 2021.
She was born to Doyle and Edna Dees on May 22, 1924 in Canton Ms. and later moved to Laurel. She was the second oldest daughter of five girls.
She loved her family with a passion and never met a stranger, always ready to help anyone that needed her, and could tell you which vitamin to take for whatever aliment you had. She will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit and her willingness to give to others.
She enjoyed working in her flower beds and may sneak in a few artificial flowers when they were not in full bloom.
She worked at Walker Machine for twenty- eight years before retiring.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Edna Dees, her husband, Thomas(Tommy) Walker, two sisters, Ruth Bishop, Carolyn Ann Reeves, two children, a daughter Lisa Walker, and a son Jeffrey Grant.
Survivors include three sons, Sammy Grant, Charles (Chuck) Walker (Jewel), Willis Walker( Carolyn), two daughters, Janis Nicholson, and Phyllis Fishback (Rick), and her loving sisters Dot Toler and Peggy Flowers, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews and a host of extended family.
Visitation will take place at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00pm. - 2:00pm. Service at 2:00pm. with Pastor Jimmy Hood and Pastor Ken Riley, with burial at Sharon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Grant, Austin Grant, Josh Sumrall, Brandon Sumrall, Ryan Nicholson, and Jonathan Walker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marvin Hodge, Richard Hodge, and Mason Walker.
A special thank you to South Central Regional Medical Center ER for the Compassion shown to us during the loss of our Mother.
