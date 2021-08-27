Jean McKenzie Sims, 80, of Louin died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, July 13, 1941, in Bay Springs.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Bro Brad Brownlee will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Jean was a warm and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where, for many years, she served in the music ministry. She especially enjoyed leading music during VBS each year.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lane and Rosie Upton McKenzie; and her sister Truman McKenzie Thornton.
Survivors include her husband Toby Sims of Louin; sons Rodney Sims, Anthony Sims and Jeffery Sims (Cara Bledsoe Sims), all of Bay Springs; grandchildren Dr. Haven Sims Bynum (Derek) of Madison, and Jeffery Ryan Sims, Payton Asher Sims and Cole Sims, all of Bay Springs; sisters Dot Stegall of Pontotoc and Judy Thornton of Raleigh; and brothers-in-law David Thornton of Bay Springs and Stevie Sims of Louin.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Sims, Dean Sims, Jim Sims, Timothy Sims, Ed Chisholm, Danny Kilpatrick, Clay Stegall and Grant Stegall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Music Ministry.
