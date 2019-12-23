Jean Melvin Carrigan of Laurel, born March 30, 1930, in Laure to Leonard and Zelma Waites Melvin, passed away at age 89 on Dec. 22, 2019 at home.Jean graduated from Gardiner High School in 1947 and attended Ole Miss, studying home economics education. She met her lifelong love John Carrigan in the Ole Miss marching band. They married upon his graduation and Jean’s adventures began. As a young bride, she embraced the port cities to which the Navy called them. With John she took the subway into Manhattan, watched Broadway musicals in SRO, went to Yankees games and toured every inch of the city taking in all its wonders. Additionally, Jean took in all Philadelphia and Norfolk offered, enjoying each city. When John left the Navy and began his career with Sears, Jean embraced each move with the same sense of adventure, exploring Tallahassee, Fla., Athens, Ga., Huntsville, Ala., and Metairie, La. As a young mother of four, she looked for and created experiences that made each move an adventure. In 1981, with her lifelong love John William Carrigan, she moved back to Laurel, and together they ran Handy Home Mart, providing hardware, art supplies, advice and friendly conversation.Each summer, her grandchildren would arrive for camp grandma. Granny Jean gave them tennis, swimming, chores, meals, life lessons and love. She created strong bonds with each grandchild and nurtured the bonds between the cousins.Jean’s adventurous spirit was a great match to John’s wanderlust. Family camping trips to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and state parks were a constant joy for the family growing up. She and John traveled extensively throughout North America, taking family with them and making friends along the way. John and Jean worked annually in a national park for 15 summers, exploring all the parks had to offer and guiding family, friends and strangers.She gave freely to provide comfort for loved ones and strangers. When Jean worked at a high school, she kept "pb&j" in her office for hungry teenage boys. New Orleans Baptist Theological students were given shelter until they could find their direction. Friends of her children were provided a safe nurturing haven. In Laurel, Jean was active in the First Baptist Church and a member and an officer of the Newcomers Club and the Garden Club, a killer bridge player, a weekly library patron and a daily regular at the Laurel Natatorium participating in water aerobics. Jean was the beloved wife of John William Carrigan, who predeceased her. Jean is survived by her sons John (Jo Ann) Carrigan Jr. and Thomas (Faye) Arco; daughters Joyce (Jerry) Williams and Jennifer (Jerry) Morrison; twin Joyce Melvin Bennett; brother Harold (Peggy) Melvin; brothers-in-law Duane Burgess, John Gandy and Mark (Marietta) Carrigan; grandchildren Thomas (Melissa Culling) Williams, Abigail (Eric) Polacek, Daniel Williams, Julie (David) Yeadon, Casey (Joshua) Burnham, Jeanie (Harrison) Walford and John Carl Carrigan; and great-grandchildren Luke and Annabelle Polacek, Eli and Erin Burnham, and Daphne Walford. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Leonard Melvin Jr., Virginia Melvin Burgess and Zelma Melvin Gandy. The family invites donations in Jean's name to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 17450 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville, La. 70769. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 at First Baptist Church, 607 W. 5th St., Laurel, Mississippi 39440.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.