Jean Norwood Bohannon, 84, of Laurel was born Feb. 3, 1937 and passed away and met her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years Aubrey “Joe” Bohannon; and her oldest son Dennis Joe Bohannon.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Bohannon Smith (Kirk) of Laurel; son David Wayne Bohannon of Laurel; daughter Donna Bohannon Buckley (Joe) of Vancleave; brother-in-law Jack Bohannon of Memphis; grandchildren Chad Knight (Terri), Aubrey Bohannon, Matthew Buckley (Amber), Andrew Bohannon, Tyler Buckley, Morgan S. Coats (Daniel), Brian Bohannon (Georgia), Ben Bohannon and Maribeth Bohannon; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime active member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church in Laurel. She served in many capacities in the church. She was also a member of the North Camp Gideons Auxiliary.
She, along with her husband Joe and son Dennis, owned and operated the Karmelkorn Shoppe/The Popcorn Place in Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel for 28 years.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, at Oakland Grove Baptist Church beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Services will be officiated by Brother Macon Phillips and Brother Cory Vermilyea.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Gideons International.
