Jean Sharp, 79, of Louin passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1939.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1-3 p.m. Funeral services will be at 3 at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Bay Springs.
Jean worked at numerous jobs during her lifetime: teacher, helping with handicapped children and office manager. She never met a stranger and would light up the room when she walked in. She had a new great-grandchild, Rowan, whom she loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with him. She will truly be missed by everyone!
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Ester Mae Holifield; daughter Donna Elkins; son Chris Cobb; and stepson David Sharp
Survivors include husband Rufus (Chuck) Sharp; daughter Kelly Broadhead (Dwayne); stepdaughter Linda Jarrell; stepsons Jason Sharp (Chrisinda) and Randy Sharp; grandchildren Anna Bynum (Ryan), Keith Cobb, Christa Cobb, Dusti Yarbrough, Kayla Elkins and Josh Elkins; great-grandchild Rowan Bynum; and brother Martice Holifield (Cindy).
Pallbearers will be Ben Bishop, Tommy Bishop, Ryan Bynum, Rusty Gregory, Jason Sharp and Eddie Stevens.
