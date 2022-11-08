Jeanette Roberts Thornton passed away on Nov. 8, 2022 at her home in Laurel. She was born in Jefferson Davis County on Sept. 27, 1937, to JW and Jessie Roberts.
Jeanette was very active in EMS as a dispatcher for many years and worked at SCRMC Communications until she retired at age 80.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her brother James Roy Roberts; father JW Roberts; mother Jessie Roberts; husband Thomas Kerry Thornton Sr.; and sisters June Eubanks and Shirley Jean Roberts.
She is survived by her daughters Darlene Walters (Eddie) and Karen Walker (Carlton); sons Jeffery Bush and TK Thornton Jr. (Samantha); stepdaughters Melissa Thornton, Eloise Lide (Cliff) and Cassy Atwood (Glenn); stepsons Tommy Thornton and David Thornton; and sisters Beverly Davis, Eva Griffin, Wanda Roberts and Linda Vega; grandchildren Kenny Walters, Christy Walters, Jeremy Bush, Jill Hinton, Lisa Hinton, Hannah Thornton, Dakota Bush, Jay Lide, Cindy Lide, Nic Craven, Anna Cooley, Farron Thornton and Abby Thornton; great-grandchildren Maddox Walters, Reese Walters and Drayden Bush; and many loved family members and friends.
A graveside service will be on Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Dr. Ken Regan will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apda.parkinson.org or to the Alzheimer’s Associations at act.alz.org.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
