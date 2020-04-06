Jeff Hancock, 62, of Laurel entered into the presence of Jesus with his family by his side on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born in Laurel on Sept. 15, 1957 to the late Exalee and Louise Hancock. He was preceded in death by his daughter Ginger Fertitta.
He was a 1975 graduate of West Jones High School and had owned Magnolia Tire & Service in Laurel. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. Jeff was passionate about classic cars and hot rods.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years Cyndy; children Kris (Dana) Hancock of Laurel, Bailee Hancock of Laurel, Melanie Gatlin of Petal and Jared (Randi) Gatlin of Sandersville. His greatest joy includes grandchildren Kade Hancock, Madison Gatlin, Gabe Gatlin, Kady Fertitta, Khloi Hancock, Bella Hancock, Cash Hancock, Annsley Gatlin, Delta Lynn Hancock and Danny Kay Hancock; great-grandchildren Ayden Holifield and Hannah Kate Parker; brother Ricky Hancock (Marilyn); brother-in-law Kip Simpson (Sonya) of Soso; a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet Miss Dotty.
Jeff loved his family so much and was the best Papa all around.
Funeral services will be private.
