Jeffery C. Hinton, 67, of Ellisville, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Jan. 17, 1955, in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso. Brother Johnny Bryant and Brother Dean Bush will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Harris Hinton; his mother Erma Lee Herrington Hinton; and his brothers John Hinton and Dannie Hinton.
Survivors include his son Evan Hinton (Becky); daughters Holly Wansley (Gerald) and Samantha Hill (Zach); his brother Bobby Hinton; his sister Sherry Keys; grandson Bentley Hinton; and his granddaughters Jasmine Hinton, Violet Hinton, Hayden Hill, Dakota Hill and Gracie Ellzey.
Pallbearers will be Adam Hosey, Matthew Henry, Bryce Bedwell, Tony Kantz, Jansen Ezell and Cory Holifield.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
