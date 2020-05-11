Jeffery Ray McDonald, 65, passed away at his home after a long illness. He was born Dec. 9, 1954. He retired from AutoZone, which is where many people knew him as “Jeffro."
Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his father Joe McDonald; mother Clara Carr McDonald; brother Jerry McDonald (Judy); sisters Janie McDonald and Sue McDonald; and special uncle Rev. Edward Williams, who led him to know Christ as his savior.
Survivors are his wife of 44 years Cindy McDonald; son Heath McDonald (Stephanie); daughter Christy McDonald (Mitchel Landsberg); his precious grandson Ethan Jeffery McDonald; father-in-law Howard Walker; mother-in-law Dorothy Walker; brothers-in-law Eddie Walker (Jan) and Freddie Walker (Danese); niece Paula Trull Stephen (John); nephews Chris McDonald (Dawn) of Houston, Texas, Timothy McDonald (Shelley) of Pearland, Texas, and Marty Hodge, Kurt Parker, Jeremy Walker and Chris Walker (Katie).
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chris Walker, Ricky Sharp, Jason Smith, Darren Chisholm, Troy Ratcliff, Cory Minter, Danny Thornton and Jimmy Clark.
