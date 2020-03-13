Jeffrey Kyle Ishee, 68, of Stringer, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel after a 28-day battle with pneumonia and sepsis.
He was preceded by his father James Benton Ishee of Sharon and his mother Mary Janet (Smith) Ishee of Dyersburg, Tenn.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 30 years Dawn; daughter Lindsey Sawyer of Ovett; son Steven Kyle Ishee of Egan, Minn.; four grandchildren; sisters Brenda Guppy of Dyersburg, Peggy Ishee of Alton, Ill., and Crasinna Hopkins of Collinsville, Ill; with a brother Vonn Ishee Sr. of Decatur, Ill.; beloved companions Tank and Chance, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Jeff was greatly loved by all who knew him. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and best friend. An avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, Jeff loved a challenge and always excelled at it. He was a jack of all trades, but a master carpenter, spending his life in construction. He designed and built his dream home with his wife Dawn from the ground up, leaving something his family can always be proud of. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be at Green Gates Farm House in Stringer on March 29 from 2-4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to come reminisce with the family.
Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Ishee family in their time of need, and asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
