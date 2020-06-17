Jeffrey Lynn Grant, 72, of Laurel died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1947 in Laurel.
Graveside services were Wednesday at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery and the burial followed. Brother Roy Crouch officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey was a wonderful brother and son.
He was preceded in death by his father Uriel Grant and sister Lisa Walker.
Survivors include his mother Jean Walker; daughter Teresa; son Jeff; and grandchildren; half-brother Willis Walker; brother Sammy Grant, sister, Janis Nicholson brother Sammy Grant; sister Janis Nicholson; brother Chuck Walker (Jewel); sister Phyllis Fishback (Rick); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
