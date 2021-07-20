Jeffrey Milton Gable, 46, of Ellisville passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Jerry East and Rev. Bobby Hood will officiate. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Ellisville.
Jeff was a member of West Ellisville Baptist Church. He was a 1992 graduate of South Jones High School and Jones County Junior College. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 161. Jeff was employed by Howard Industries for 25 years, where he was a foreman and a welding inspector/instructor.
He was preceded in death by his father John A. Gable; paternal grandparents Arthur L. Gable and Uthel Gable; maternal grandparents Archie M. and Vivian Busby; and his brother-in-law Keith A. Elmore.
He is survived by his wife Michelle Gable; daughter Raygan Gable; mother Frances B. Gable; brother Greg Gable (Trina); two sisters, Kay Elmore and Gail Gable; father-in-law and mother-in-law Doyle and Glenda Gandy; three sisterd-in-law, Dusti Clark (Ramsey), Stephanie Douglas (Fred) and Ranee Murphy; four nieces, Heather Smith (Matthew), Katye Baldwin (Mark), Holly Edwards (Eli) and Kayleigh Clark; two nephews, Jonathan Elmore (Alyssa) and Ty Clark; great-nieces Madi Beth Smith, Avery James Elmore, Mollie Grace Smith and Kenlee Baldwin; and two great-nephews, Colton Smith and Casen Elmore.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Elmore, Matthew Smith, Eli Edwards, Mark Baldwin, Todd Braddock, Todd Ryals, Ramsey Clark and Joey Sanford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Robertson, Ted Mann, Ty Clark, Eddie Holland, Jansen Overland, Chris Karoly, Frank Lomas and Eric Beech.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
